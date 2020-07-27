Big brother turned life saver gets a heroes welcome from Hollywood

The 6 year old boy was mauled by a dog while trying to protect his little sister

(CNN) — A six-year-old Colorado boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack,

is adding a sweet reward to his honors.

Bridger Walker is recovering after needing more than 90 stitches and surgery on his face after he jumped in front of the dog that was going after his little sister.

Now, he’s getting praise from Hollywood stars and treats from a Denver candy shop.

Sean Towle spoke with the young hero.