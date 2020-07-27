Six school districts’ reopening plans approved, 73+ still in waiting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The State Superintendent has approved six school districts’ plans for returning to school this fall.

Molly Spearman’s office has received 73 plans awaiting approval with eight more districts that asked for an extension.

The only midlands district approved Monday was the Saluda County District. According to officials it will offer hybrid and fully virtual options with strong communication procedures with students and families to ensure they stay on track.

In addition to approving the plans, the Superintendent also instituted a mask requirement on all school buses. “The face mask requirement, in combination with following other mitigation strategies and cleaning procedures developed by the SCDE and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), will allow districts to increase ridership capacity up to 67%.”

A news release provided by the Superintendent’s office Monday outlined the districts’ plans:

The six school districts whose reopening plans have been approved are:

Allendale County School District

Anderson School District Five

Berkeley County School District

Saluda County Schools

Spartanburg County School District Two

Clover School District (York Two)

Plan Highlights:

Clover School District and Spartanburg District Two are offering elementary parents five day, face to face instruction through their phased in “Family Model” that includes enhanced safety protocols and keeping students together in cohorts to mitigate the spread of disease.

Berkeley County School District is offering parents a traditional five day, face to face instruction option, a “blended distance” option that incorporates online learning platforms with live stream learning experiences, and a self-paced virtual option utilizing pre-made online courses such as those offered by VirtualSC.

Allendale and Saluda County Schools have both hybrid and fully virtual options with strong communication procedures with students and families to ensure they stay on track. Both districts have inclusive frameworks on how they will serve special populations such as students with disabilities and English language learners.

Anderson Five will offer students and parents in-person instruction five days a week as well as the option of enrolling in the district’s new virtual academy that will be staffed by district teachers who will provide virtual support throughout the school day for students who choose to learn from home.