SOURCE: Gamecock staff concerned over smaller, non-conference schools’ testing protocols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A source told ABC Columbia there’s growing concern inside the Gamecock football staff about playing a few of the smaller schools on Carolina’s 2020 schedule, due to those schools potential testing protocols.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to face three smaller non-conference teams this season, including Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Wofford.

The source, speaking under the condition of anonymity, told ABC Columbia the staff is worried some of those schools won’t be able to keep up the amount of testing required to have a season because of financial reasons. According to the NCAA’s guidelines, tests should be done each week, three days before a team’s game.

For the second-straight season, all of Carolina’s non-conference opponents are schools located in the Carolinas. Last season, the Gamecocks faced North Carolina, Charleston Southern, App State and Clemson. USC went 1-3 in those contests.

Both the ACC and SEC are expected to announce their decisions about the 2020 football season this week.