Former Firefly David Peterson dazzles in Major League debut

Columbia, S.C. (Fireflies) – Former Fireflies pitcher David Peterson tossed his first big league start Tuesday, earning a win in 5.2 innings of work, while allowing just two runs and fanning a trio of Red Sox batters. He is the ninth former-Fireflies player to make his Major League debut.

It was the moment @_David_Peterson had prepared his whole career for. 💪 #LGM pic.twitter.com/4gsN8G33FL — New York Mets (@Mets) July 29, 2020

The lefty spent part of the 2018 season with the Fireflies, starting nine games and recording a 1.59 ERA across 59.1 innings. The New York Mets 2017 first round selection limited opponents to a .214 batting average and held a WHIP of 0.96 while in the South Atlantic League.

Heading into this season, MLB.com and Baseball America ranked the former Oregon Duck as the Mets 10th-best prospect.

Peterson is the third former Firefly to debut in the majors this season, joining Andres Gimenez and Blake Taylor, who made their debuts Friday.