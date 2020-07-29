McMaster opens entertainment venues in latest executive order

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Gov. Henry McMaster is issuing another executive order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s aimed at slowing the spread in the state.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, entertainment like venues can reopen with restrictions.

“Festivals, parades, concert, theater, stadium, arenas, coliseum, auditorium, hall, amphitheater, gymnasium, chamber, assembly, concert hall, dance hall, nightclub, performing arts center, park race track, or similarly operated entities; on Monday, August 3, those types of businesses, facilities, venues, events or mass gatherings may operate,” said McMaster.

In the executive order issued Wednesday, he’s also enforcing guidelines for restaurants.

“Restaurant employees and patrons will be required to wear a mask or face coverings. That was an AccelerateSC recommendation, it is now the law,” he said.

He’s also asking local municipalities and governments to adopt face mask ordinances.

“We’re hoping for the best, but we need to prepare for the worst. And a way to prepare for the worst is to have local leadership involved in stopping the spread of this virus and keeping the people safe,” said McMaster.

But even without a statewide ordinance, he’s urging everyone to wear a mask.

“I am once again strongly recommending that everyone in South Carolina wear a mask when they are in public, or in an enclosed setting and unable to social distance,” he said.

Disregard for these guidelines will be enforced and punishable.

“Penalty for violation of the provision in these orders is a misdemeanor, that is a crime. And upon conviction, the violator must be fined not more than $100 or in prison not more than 30 days,” said McMaster.

Once again, this order goes into effect Monday, August 3.