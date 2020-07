Midlands Mugshots for July 28th

23/23

WILSON, DERRICK RANDELL

CARRYING PISTOL UNLAWFULLY PROHIBITED DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, LESS THAN .10, 1ST OFFENSE ALCOHOL / TRANSPORT ALCOHOL IN MOTOR VEHICLE WITH SEAL BROKEN DUS / DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE TRAFFIC / OPERATING OR PERMITTING OPERATION OF VEHICLE WHICH IS NOT REGISTERED AND LICENSED. MALICIOUS / MALICIOUS INJURY TO ANIMALS, PERSONAL PROPERTY, INJURY VALUE MORE THAN $2,000 BUT LESS THAN $10,000 MALICIOUS / MALICIOUS INJURY TO ANIMALS, PERSONAL PROPERTY, INJURY VALUE $2,000 OR LESS NEWBERRY COUNTY