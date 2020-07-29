One scheduling option for Gamecock football is off the table

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — During a Wednesday radio interview with Teddy Heffner, South Carolina Athletics Director said one option for the 2020 season is not being considered.

Tanner said there hasn’t been any discussion about moving up USC’s season-opener against Coastal Carolina to week 0, and the game is still scheduled for Sept. 5 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“That’s not anything that we have considered,” according to Tanner. “I don’t expect us to do that. I would tell you today, that’s not on the board for us.”

The NCAA recently granted every college football program an option to schedule a game on August 29, week 0, one week before most of college football is scheduled to open the 2020 season.