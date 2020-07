13/28

HUBBARD, JIMMY EDWARD

DRUGS / POSSESSION OF LESS THAN ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROBATION, PAROLE OR SUPEV PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROBATION, PAROLE OR SUPEV ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE-LEXINGTON CO