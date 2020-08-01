Two people injured in small plane crash in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Two people suffered injuries in a small plane crash Saturday morning say Sumter Emergency officials.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies, along with Sumter Fire Department and Sumter County EMS responded to a plane crash near North Main Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say two people sustained non-fatal injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.