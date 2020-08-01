Two people injured in small plane crash in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– Two people suffered injuries in a small plane crash Saturday morning say Sumter Emergency officials.

Courtesy Sumter Sheriff's office According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies, along with Sumter Fire Department and Sumter County EMS responded to a plane crash near North Main Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday.
 Officials say two people sustained non-fatal injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
