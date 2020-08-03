Columbia native, Panthers linebacker opts out of 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia native and Panthers linebacker Christian Miller will opt out of the 2020 season, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Miller released a statement on Monday afternoon.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to high-risk opt out,” Miller said. “This was an emotional and extremely tough decision for me but one that ultimately feel is the right and safest decision for me and my family.”

Miller was a 2019 fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama and played seven games for the Panthers last season, recording a pair of sacks against the Cardinals in week 3.

He becomes the second Panthers player to opt out of the season, joining Jordan Mack.