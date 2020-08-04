ColaToday launches pen pal project to help you connect

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Over the last nearly five months many people have been trying to adjust to a new ‘normal’. Some in the middle of quarantining, social distancing, and others working from home trying to stay as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the safety protocols are in place help keep you and your family safe, some may be feeling a social disconnect From being so isolated from the general public.

ColaToday has unveiled a project they hope may help make you feel more connected to those around you who could be experiencing some of the same feelings.

The #6AMPenPal project is a new way for you to make new friends, exchange experiences, compare what your are going through and build connections during the pandemic.

Getting involved is a easy. All you have to do is enter your name, and by mid to late August and you’ll get a random match from one of six sister cities, including, Asheville, NC; Raleigh, NC; Greenville, SC; Charleston, SC; Chattanooga, TN; or Lakeland, FL.

Beginning September 1, you can start writing your new pens pal by sending your match an old school written them a letter.

To find your match go to the link provided HERE