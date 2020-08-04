Former Gamecock signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens signed veteran tight end and former Gamecock Jerell Adams at the third tight end spot Monday.

Adams, 27 will compete for the position left open after the trade of another former Gamecock, Hayden Hurst, who went to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Adams and Hurst were teammates in 2015 at South Carolina. Hurst replaced Adams as the Gamecocks’ starter the following year when Adams was drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round.

Adams caught 24 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons (29 games) in New York. He has spent the past two seasons on the Houston Texans’ and New Orleans Saints’ practice squads.

Standing in at 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, Adams also has impressive speed. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all the tight ends at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine.