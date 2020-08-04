Washington signs Batesburg-Leesville grad
The Washington Football Team signed Batesburg-Leesville High School grad Dontrelle Inman, the team announced Tuesday morning.
“I’m pretty excited about bringing in a young man like that who has some playing experience,” head coach Ron Rivera said about Inman in his press conference Tuesday. “It’s a young group of wide receivers we have, and any time you get an opportunity to bring a player in that’s had success, we’re excited about it.”
Inman, 31, has appeared in 65 games, totaling 170 receptions for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016, when he made 58 receptions for 810 yards and found the end zone four times.