SCHSL pushes back start date for 2020 football season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina High School League’s executive committee unanimously approved a new proposal, which delays the start of the 2020 football season by two weeks.

The new start date is now Friday Sept. 25 with practices set to begin on Sept. 8.

The committee also voted not to penalize schools who can’t participate in games due to COVID-19 cases or concerns.

Football championships will be held Dec. 4-5.

The SCHSL also released new start dates for other fall sports.

Girls Golf: Start date Aug. 17 First contest Aug. 31 Championship Oct. 26-27



Swimming: Start date Aug. 17 First contest Aug 31 Championship Oct. 10-12



Girls Tennis: Start date Aug. 17 First contest Aug. 31 Championship Oct. 31



Cross Country: Start Aug. 24 First competition Sept. 7 Championship Oct. 30-21



Volleyball: Start date Aug. 24 First game Sept. 7 Championship Nov. 4-7



Competitive cheer: Start date Sept. 8 First competition Oct. 13 Championship Dec. 15-19

