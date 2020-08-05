Two Gamecocks opting out of 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Two Gamecock offensive linemen will opt out of the 2020 season, due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox both announced their decisions to the staff, according to Will Muschamp.

“I certainly respect their opinions and understand that,” said Muschamp during a zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

Rhodes is a big loss for USC. He appeared in all 12 games last season and had 10 starts at left guard. He also played in four games as a redshirt freshman.

Fox redshirted his freshman year last season and was a member of the 2019 signing class.