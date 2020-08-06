Penn State not expecting fans for football games

Penn State says it is not expecting to have fans at home football games this season, a decision forced by the pandemic that will cost the schools millions in revenue.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour said during a conference call she has taken a 15% pay cut on her salary.

Penn State has one of the largest stadiums in the country, holding more than 107,000 fans for big games. Students typically camp out in “Nittanyville” around the stadium leading into football Saturdays.

Statewide policies are limiting gatherings in Pennsylvania to fewer than 500 people. Barbour said if the policies change, plans for fans might as well.

In a letter to season ticket holders, Penn State provided options for this season, including refunds or making payments a donation to the school.