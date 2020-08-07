COMET receives a $13.6 million grant from the FTA

WASHINGTON (WOLO) – The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) received a $13.6 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Thursday.

The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

According to the FTA, the COMET will use the grant funds to support continued transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao says the “historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them.”

The FTA also issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies like COMET to develop and implement policies & procedures for the following:

Face masks

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces

Physical separation

Hand hygiene

All policies and procedures have to be consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.

Officials say the CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.