BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the state capitol building be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in honor of Beaufort Police Chief Matthew James Clancy.

Officers say Clancy died on July 29 after a long battle with cancer.

The Governor’s office tweeted that lowering the flags will honor and recognize his extraordinary legacy and service to the state of South Carolina.

Chief Clancy joined the department in 1997 after starting his career with the county’s sheriff’s department 27 years ago.

Police say his funeral starts at 8:30 this morning at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Officers say Clancy will be buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors at 10 a.m.

The service will be live streamed on the Beaufort City Facebook page.