Former South Carolina, current Utah QB Jake Bentley shares thoughts on Pac-12 season cancelation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Even on the most negative of days, former Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley is still looking for the positives.

After breaking his foot in week one of the 2019 season, he decided to transfer to Utah for his final year of eligibility after rehabbing back from the injury.

Then Tuesday night, he was told that final year was taken away from him with the news that the Pac-12 would be suspending all sports until Jan. 1 2021.

On a day where most of the college sports world is feeling a sense of despair, Bentley chose instead to embrace an attitude of positivity.

Life- 10 % what happens to you. 90% how you respond to it. Not the decision we wanted, but NO reason to be defeated. Find positive in every situation. I’ll still be working to get better everyday. https://t.co/qh7KxIdXNF — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) August 11, 2020

He said overcoming adversity is something he learned while rehabbing his foot injury, which makes this current situation a little easier to navigate.

“It’s easy to be negative,” Bentley said. “It’s so easy to blame Commissioner (Larry) Scott, or blame the presidents, or blame whoever. But it’s hard to be positive. It’s hard to find the good in every situation. That’s what I pride myself on.”

As uncertain as the current times are in college football, the road ahead looks equally as uncertain for Bentley. He said transferring from Utah to a school that plans to play this fall doesn’t look like a viable option, and he’s unsure as to whether or not he’ll be granted an extra year of eligibility.