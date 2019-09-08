Jake Bentley to have foot surgery, ending his season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced Sunday night that senior quarterback Jake Bentley would undergo season-ending surgery to repair a broken foot.

The injury was sustained on the final play of the Gamecocks’ week one loss to North Carolina in Charlotte. Initial speculation suggested Bentley could avoid surgery and return within six-to-eight weeks, but that optimism was ended tonight with Muschamp’s announcement.

This means that USC will presumably turn to true freshman Ryan Hilinski for the remainder of the season. Hilinski started the Gamecocks’ week two home opener against Charleston Southern, and finished with 282 passing yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Bentley has the option to seek a medical redshirt and gain an extra year of eligibilty in 2020, and can either return to South Carolina transfer elsewhere.