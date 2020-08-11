Manufacturer in Bamberg to expand, create new jobs according to Governor’s office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A manufacturer in South Carolina is expanding operations, according to the Governor’s office.

Phoenix Specialty, a supplier of custom specialty parts to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Tuesday, announced plans to expand operations in Bamberg County. The company’s more than $5.5 million investment is projected to create 35 new jobs over the next three years, says the Governor’s office.

The Governor’s office says Phoenix Specialty supplies high-quality washers, shims, precision stampings and other specialty products to OEMs throughout the United States. The company serves a variety of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy and more.

Located at 7433 Main Highway in Bamberg, Phoenix Specialty’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand, says the Governor’s office.

Per the Governor’s office, the expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Phoenix Specialty team should visit https://www. phoenixspecialty.com/contact- us.

In a release, the Governor released the following:

“It’s always a special day when an existing company like Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. makes the decision to expand operations within our borders. This investment and the 35 new jobs it will create is a real reason to celebrate, and we look forward to supporting this great company as they continue to succeed and grow in South Carolina.” – Governor Henry McMaster