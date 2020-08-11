Sumter Police search for man missing for two weeks

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police are asking for you help locating a man who has been missing for 2 weeks.

Officials say 30 year old Lorenzo Jones of Stratton Court has not been seen since July 28, 2020.

Family members say Jones does not have any known medical conditions, but say for him to just disappear and not have any contact with them or close friends is out of his character.

Authorities describe Jones as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. If you happen to see him or have information concerning his whereabouts that can help police locate him, you’re urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.