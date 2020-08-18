FSU coach Mike Norvell, receiver Warren Thompson ‘moving forward’ after talk

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he has talked to receiver Warren Thompson, who took to social media Thursday expressing concerns about testing and transparency during the coronavirus pandemic.

Norvell on Monday said he had a “good conversation” with Thompson and that “we’re moving forward together.”

Thompson on Sunday apologized via social media for his Twitter post last week in which he said he had been lied to about testing and health protocols on multiple occasions.

“With all the fear in the world, the confusion and concerns regarding this matter may cloud judgment on this arising problem in this country,” Thompson wrote on Twitter before deleting his account. “My apologies on comments earlier this week that did not accurately depict my feelings toward this program and [its] leadership.”

Teammates Tamorrion Terry and D.J. Matthews also spoke out publicly Thursday about a lack of transparency in coronavirus testing at the school. Shortly after, numerous other Seminoles took to social media to voice their support of the program, including stars like cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.

Norvell, who said he was “disappointed” by the original posts, on Monday said it was Thompson who reached out to him.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help him grow and develop to be able to continue to develop that relationship,” Norvell told reporters. “… This is one of the toughest times in our program … in our country. The fear, the unknown and a lot of the things that are going on. I feel bad for all these guys that I’m coaching and we’re coaching, that they have to live through this experience. It’s going to make us stronger.

“… I’ve been very transparent with every player that I’ve talked to and with our entire team. We’ve had a good back and forth.”