Washington, D.C. (CNN)—President Trump signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring August “National Suffrage Month.” it comes on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote on August 18th, 1920.

President Trump also said he would sign a pardon later in the day for Susan B. Anthony.

The women’s suffrage leader was tried and found guilty of voting in the 1872 presidential election.