New deal could make antibody COVID 19 therapy more widely available.

New York, NY (CNN)–A new deal could make antibody therapy to fight the coronavirus more widely available in the future.

Tuesday the two pharmaceutical companies– Regeneron and Roche– announced they were joining forces to increase the supply of Regeneron’s COVID-19 therapy.

But the therapy is still in trial.

The antibody cocktail is in phase three of the prevention trial and phase one of the healthy volunteer safety studies. Researchers are looking at how it works as a treatment for the virus.

They also want to know if it could help prevent infection, specifically among people in the same household.

If the trials end well and the drugs are approved for distribution Tuesday’s deal would increase the amount of the antibody therapy available to patients inside and outside of the U.S.