Gamecocks land commitment from 5-star quarterback

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said Thursday afternoon that quarterback competition is healthy. No matter how many QBs he has on his roster, he will continue to recruit guys that can help South Carolina win.

A few hours later, the Gamecocks landed on of their biggest quarterback commitments in program history, with 5-star Gunner Stockton announcing he’s heading to Columbia in 2022.

Stockton is the No. 2 overall QB in the 2022 class, but the No. 1 dual-threat. The Rabun County High School product is 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds.

He also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida in the SEC.

At Rabun County, Stockton plays for Jaybo Shaw, brother of Gamecock great Connor Shaw.