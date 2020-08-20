Hornets to pick third in the NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets will have the third overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft after jumping up five spots in the NBA Draft Lottery tonight. The Hornets entered the lottery with a 26.2 percent chance of receiving a top-four pick, including a 6.7 percent chance of getting the No. 3 pick.

The Charlotte Hornets will have the third, 32nd and 56th overall selections in the 2020 NBA Draft, which will be held virtually on Friday, October 16.

This marks the third-highest jump in the NBA Draft Lottery in Hornets history. The largest jumps came when Charlotte landed the No. 3 selection in 1999 despite having just a 1.83 percent chance of moving into the top three and the No. 2 pick in 1992 with a 6.48 percent chance.

The 2020 NBA Draft will be the third time in franchise history that the Hornets have had the No. 3 pick. Charlotte selected Baron Davis of UCLA with the third overall selection in 1999 and Adam Morrison of Gonzaga with the third pick in the 2006 draft.