Netflix offers new ‘shuffle play’ feature

If you have trouble deciding what to bindge watch one streaming service has an option

(CNN) — If like some of us you’re too lazy to actually look for something to watch on netflix, help is here.

You can now let Netflix stream titles for you at random, with the new shuffle-play feature. Here’s how it works. Shuffle play picks content based on your viewing history or playlists.

If you don’t like what you see, you cam simply skip ahead to the next title.

The streaming service built the feature for indecisive viewers who don’t quite know what they want to watch.