Sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite

Researchers find fossilized grass beds 200,000 years ago

(CNN) —Researchers say as long as humans have had beds we have had to deal with bedbugs.

Researchers say they have found fossilized grass bedbugs at an archaeological site in South Africa.

The beds dated back to 200-thousand years ago.

They were sitting on top of layers of ash. Researchers believe that the earliest humans used the ash to deter pests.