Blythewood man accused of human trafficking in SC is now charged

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – U.S. District Attorney for South Carolina says a Blythewood man has been arrested and charged for human trafficking in the state.

District Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr. says Brian Watson, Jr., 48, is charged with nine counts of human trafficking, attempted human trafficking and three counts of drug-related violations.

Officials say the 12 count indictment alleges Watson trafficked victims between 2016 and 2019.

Authorities say the indictment also charged him with distributing drugs like heroin and fentanyl and unlawfully operating a dwelling for the purpose of storing illegal drugs.

McCoy also said the FBI, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest and charges against Watson.

This case remains under investigation.