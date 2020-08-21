DHEC: 967 news cases of Coronavirus, 52 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Friday, 967 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,135 and confirmed deaths to 2,339.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported statewide was 7,436.

As of yesterday, a total of 966,634 tests have been conducted in the state.

For confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

For confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

There are 267 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.