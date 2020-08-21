National Day of Freedom & Justice rally at State House this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A global rally called the “National Day of Freedom & Justice” is heading to the State House this Saturday.

The South Carolina Chapter Of P.O.S.T. (Protect Our Stolen Treasures) and its founder, Dr. Candace Brewer, will host the rally from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Brewer says the event aims to have people speak out about issues pertaining to the criminal justice system like police brutality, mass incarcerations, among others.

Rally officials say every state in the U.S. and multiple countries worldwide will take part in the event on Saturday.

Officials also say there will be a “ringing of bells” at 4 p.m. in every U.S. state to “signify we, THE PEOPLE, standing in solidarity for Freedom & Constitutional Rights of the entire incarcerated population in the United States.”

They continued by saying there will be a virtual rally from supporters in the United Kingdom, Uganda, Nigeria & the Philippines.

For more information on the State House rally, visit the SC Chapter P.O.S.T. Facebook page by clicking here.