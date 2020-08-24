DHEC: More than 200 Coronavirus testing events scheduled through October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Health officials continue to report new coronavirus cases under 1,000.

Health officials say there are even more ways for you to get screened over the next few months.

If you are looking to get tested, health officials say there are 243 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

DHEC says a total of 958,722 tests have been conducted in the state.

On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 543 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7 additional confirmed deaths