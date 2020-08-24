RNC set for big surprises on first night with several big names

The Republican National Convention runs through Thursday

Charlotte, NC (WOLO) ) — Originally the entire convention was scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina but because of the coronavirus it was moved to Jacksonville for a time to what is now a mostly virtual affair.

Basically what was supposed to be an entire week of events was boiled down to just one day.

Around 300 delegates coming to the Charlotte Convention Center to formally nominate President Trump, who made a last minute appearance… Giving a rally-type speech.

Marvin Beach was there as the formal roll call for South Carolina was given by Governor Henry McMaster.

During the Convention, you can expect to see a lot of speakers including Donald Trump, Jr., South Carolina former Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and even the President himself.