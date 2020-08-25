Gamecocks continue workouts Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — The Gamecock football team was back on the practice fields Tuesday morning dressed in full pads for the sixth practice of fall camp.

“We had some good ‘move the ball’ work and we ended in the red zone, which is something offensively we were less than 50 percent scoring touchdowns last year,” said head coach Will Muschamp . “We had some really good situational work down there.

The team was not clicking on all cylinders in the red zone, according to the head coach. “It was sloppy today for me,” admitted Coach Muschamp. “We want to be a violent but composed team and we didn’t show our composure today at some times and we have to handle that. We’ve got to be a more disciplined team. We had a tipped ball that caused an interception. We lined up offsides on defense on a critical third down stop. Just some things that we certainly need to correct and we will.

“We had some sloppy penalties and things today that we’ve got to eliminate in order to get where we want to get and win a championship,” continued Coach Muschamp. “But (there were) a lot of teachable moments. We’ll look at the film tonight and tomorrow and continue to improve.”

The Gamecocks will work in the weight room and watch film on Wednesday before returning to the practice fields on Thursday.