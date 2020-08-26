DHEC: 505 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 42 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday reported 505 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643 and confirmed deaths to 2,451.

The number of people tested was low, State health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 2,470 and the percent positive was 20.4%.

So far, DHEC says a total of 972,538 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

If you are looking to get tested, health officials say there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To Find a testing clinic or event near you, click here scdhec.gov/covid19testing.