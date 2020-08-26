Tracking Hurricane Laura in the Gulf : Now a Category 4 Hurricane

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane Laura is now a Category 4 Hurricane.

The National Weather Service says Laura is now a Category 4 hurricane with “unsurvivable storm surge” expected in some areas.

Parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana are forecast to see “catastrophic wind damage.”

The Hurricane is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Gulf Coast, now a category 4 with 140 mph sustained winds, say National Weather Service Officials.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the storm:

https://twitter.com/FarleyWeather

#HurricaneLaura has intensified a lot. Storm surge is now expected to be more than 15 feet in many places. “Unsurvivable” Not good.