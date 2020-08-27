Family of Wisconsin man shot several times pleads for peace

Mother of shooting victim urges protesters to stop damaging communities

(CNN) at the request of the Wisconsin Governor, President Donald Trump is sending the National Guard and federal law enforcement to Kenosha after protests turned deadly.

The community’s outrage comes after officers shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times.

officials say a teenager opened fire during the third night of protests in Kenosha last night, killing two people and hurting another.

Wednesday Blake’s family asked members of the community to stop the damage as they pleaded for peace.

Blake’s family says he is paralyzed from the waist down. Two officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave.