Irmo’s Tyler Bass wins Bills kicking job

Irmo’s Tyler Bass is now the starting kicker for the Buffalo Bills.

After the team released veteran Stephen Hauschka, Bass is the lone kicker on the roster.

The Bills drafted the Georgia Southern grad in the sixth round this year. and finished his career at GSU missing just one extra point.

He hit 90-percent of his attempts in 2018, but that number dropped after missing eight kicks this past season.