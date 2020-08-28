DHEC: 903 new cases of Coronavirus in SC, 23 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials reported Friday, 903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 114,400, and confirmed deaths to 2,521.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says

The total number of individual test results reported Thursday statewide was 5,751 and the percent positive was 15.7%.

DHEC says as of Thursday, a total of 989,673 tests have been conducted in the state.