Tree trimming set for some Columbia Neighborhoods over next two weeks

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– Some City of Columbia neighborhoods will have Tree Trimming activities over the next two weeks.

Dominion Energy says crews will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods :

Grove Park Neighborhood Association

Bradley Community Council

Druid Hills Neighborhood Association

Lake Katherine Neighborhood Association

Dominion Energy says the trimming is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

Dominion says trimming guidelines include removing vegetation within 8-12 feet below and beside the power lines and up to 20 feet above the power lines.

Questions or concerns, contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860