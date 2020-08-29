DHEC: Data shows that Masks Work

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wear that mask. Data released by DHEC points to mask ordinances working.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says areas that implemented mask ordinances had a more than 44% decline in cases, compared to those without.

DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler says “Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection.”

“A recent study by Duke University shows that neck gaiters may be among the least effective types of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.”

Dr. Traxler also says close-fitting masks even those made from household fabrics can be more effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

Here’s a look at the data provided by DHEC:

Nearly 40 percent of residents, or approximately 2,000,000 South Carolinians, reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.

When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those that don’t, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have shown a 44.2 percent greater decrease in the total number of cases during the four five weeks after the requirements were implemented.

during the four five weeks after the requirements were implemented. Those jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 43 percent of total cases for the five weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place. This is an overall decrease of 99.2 cases per 100,000 people from before the mask requirements to after.

Jurisdictions without mask requirements have experienced an overall increase in total cases of 1.2 percent when compared to jurisdictions with a mask requirement in place.