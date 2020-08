Gas Prices on the rise in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are on the rise in the Midlands.

According to Gas Buddy, prices at the pump have risen a more than a nickel over the last week.

Drivers are now paying a $1.88 a gallon in Columbia.

According to GasBuddy, that’s nearly 4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average is $2.18 a gallon.

According to data from Gas Buddy, the national average is 41.1 cents per gallon lower than this same time last year.