Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Benedict College are partnering together to provide COVID-19 testing.

The testing is taking place at 1903 Two Notch Rd. and is open to the public by appointment and officials tell us results will be available on the spot.

Patients are being asked to pre-register in advance by calling 803-705-4351.

Testing will continue through Sept. 30th.