Former Gamecock out with stress fracture

The Miami Heat announced Sunday former Gamecock Chris Silva would miss time with a stress fracture in his left pubic bone.

Silva received an MRI for the injury Saturday.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury at the start of the week, but the Heat didn’t seem too concerned at first, labeling it a groin strain. Silva though didn’t make an appearance during the Heat’s sweep of the Pacers.

He’s currently considered out indefinitely.

Silva signed a three-year contract with Miami back in January. He saw action in 44 games this season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.