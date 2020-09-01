Two Midlands BI-LO Grocery Stores to become Lowes Foods

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two Midlands area BI-LO stores will soon become Lowes Foods.

The parent company of Lowes Foods announced Tuesday it has signed an agreement to purchase two BI-LO grocery stores in Columbia and convert them to Lowes Foods.

The BI-LO stores impacted are at 120 Forum Drive in Columbia and 1419 Chapin Road in Lexington County, say officials.

Lowes Foods has three stores in Columbia right now.

According to a release, the newly purchased stores will continue to operate as BI-LO until Lowes Foods completes the purchase later this fall.

In the release, Lowes Food released the following statement from the company President:

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to accelerate our Carolinas expansion in the Columbia market with the addition of two new stores,” Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe said. “People from the Columbia market have welcomed Lowes Foods with open arms since we opened our first store in Lexington in 2017, and we look forward to serving even more Lowes Foods fans with the two new stores this fall.”

Lowes Foods officials say they will fully convert the two BI-LO stores by next summer.

Officials with Lowes Food say, in addition to the two Columbia stores, two BI-LO stores in Charleston and one in Greenville will also become Lowes Food.