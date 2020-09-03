Actor Chadwick Boseman honored in his hometown of Anderson

The 43 year old who passed away Friday after a 4 year battle with colon cancer was honored Thursday night

Anderson, SC (WLOS) —The hometown of actor Chadwick Boseman held a celebration of life.

Dozens coming out to bid-farewell to the man who portrayed various characters, one of the arguably most infamous ‘Black Panther’ and those who knew the on screen super hero, celebrated the man behind the mask by watching his movie.

Caitlyn Penter has the story from Anderson South Carolina.