Florida reducing seating capacity to 17K to meet coronavirus pandemic restrictions

Florida will reduce seating capacity to 17,000 fans to comply with physical distancing requirements inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the school announced Thursday.

The normal game day capacity is 88,548, so about 20% of the stadium will be filled as a result of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Florida also said masks are required to cover the nose and mouth, unless eating or drinking. Tailgating on campus is not allowed, and there will be no Gator Walk or spirit teams on the sideline.

Florida hosts South Carolina on Oct. 3 in its home opener. Florida State and Miami previously announced similarly reduced capacity.