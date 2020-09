Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A former White House press secretary will be the guest speaker at this year’s Silver Elephant Dinner.

The South Carolina Republican Party announced Thursday that Sarah Huckabee-Sanders will speak at the dinner on September 11th.

The event is the longest running GOP event in the state’s history.

Huckabee-Sanders recently wrote a book about here time as press secretary titled Speaking for Myself.