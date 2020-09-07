RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A special primary election for the vacant Richland County Council District 9 seat for Democrats takes place tomorrow.

The election comes after Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson died on August 7.

Candidates Angela Gray Addison, Jonnieka Farr, Jesica Mackey and Cody Pressley are all running for the seat.

Election officials say if runoffs are needed, they will take place on September 22.

To find your polling place, visit the SC Votes website by clicking here.